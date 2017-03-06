Aston Martin hypercar to be called Valkyrie





The V naming strategy at Aston Martin dates back more than 70 years to 1951, when the British brand gave a DB2 20 more horsepower and applied the Vantage name to the new "high performance" 125-hp car.

Now, Aston Martin is applying Norse-power to the hypercar it is co-developing with the Red Bull Advanced Technologies (i.e., the Red Bull Racing Formula One team). The new name for the car that we've only known thus far as AM-RB-001 is Valkyrie.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Enlarge Photo

In Norse mythology, Valkyrie literally translates as “chooser of the slain.” These female figures select who may live and who may die in battle. The Valkyrie then bring half of those slain on the battlefield to Valhalla, where they are governed in the afterlife by Odin, ruler of the gods.

So, if you want to look at the Valkyrie's flowing, sensual forms and see a female figure, Aston Martin is giving you reason to with the Valkyrie name. We think it's just an awesome car.

“Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honor, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer.

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Enlarge Photo Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Enlarge Photo Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Enlarge Photo

To go with its otherworldly name, Aston Martin is promising otherworldly performance. And from what we've learned, that should be a cinch. The Valkyrie will likely have a hybrid powertrain featuring a 6.5-liter V-12 developed by Cosworth with electric boost courtesy of Rimac. Total output should be about 1,000 horsepower.

That figure should match the car's weight in kilograms (2,200 pounds) as weight savings will be the order of the day. Multimatic, the builder of the Ford GT, will create the carbon fiber monocoque, and the car won't feature a single piece of steel.

A total of 175 cars will be built, 25 of which will be for track purposes only. Look for production to begin in early 2019.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.