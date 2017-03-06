Jay Leno examines a 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale

Follow Jeff Add to circle



If you don't know the name Afshin Behnia, you probably at least know of a particular corner of the Internet that he's created. Afshin is the founder of Petrolicious. He's also an unabashed lover of all things Alfa Romeo. The man has a number of those Italian beauties that he calls his own, and he recently had the chance to bring one of them along to Jay Leno's Garage.

This particular Alfa Romeo is a 1965 Giulia SS. The SS stands for Sprint Speciale, and it could also possibly stand for shapely speedster. What you see is a 2,000-pound Alfa coupe powered by a 1.6-liter engine that produces a few ticks over 100 horsepower. It's backed up by a then-rare 5-speed manual gearbox.

Afshin runs this car often, and he uses it in all sorts of ways. From prepping it for road trip and rally duty to simply taking it for canyon blasts, this lightweight Italian looker is clearly up for any and all driving adventures.

Jay seems smitten with the car. He asks several questions in the shop, injecting his own experience with these cars.

As per the norm, the pair eventually heads off for a drive. This time its not just Los Angeles city streets, though. They go into the California hills to get a bit closer to roads approximating what Alfa Romeo engineers might've found in Italy during their own testing.

Maybe you're a fan of classic Alfa Romeos. And judging by the beauty of this car, we can see why. However, if you're hankering for an updated two-door, you should be in luck. Rumor has it that Alfa Romeo is prepping a two-door Giulia to make its debut at the Geneva motor show.

