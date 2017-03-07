2018 Subaru Crosstrek borrows liberally from Impreza

Mar 7, 2017

2018 Subaru Crosstrek, 2017 Geneva auto show

Need a small, lifted wagon but loathe the idea of stepping into the world of crossovers? The Subaru Crosstrek (nee XV) is the answer.

A five-door Impreza body in platform shoes, the Crosstrek proved its popularity with 95,000 of the Subaru brand's 615,000 sales last year. To maintain that momentum, the Japanese all-wheel-drive specialist is releasing a redesigned Crosstrek based on the same global platform as the standard Impreza. It debuted Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

Adopting much of the look of the latest Impreza, the 2018 Crosstrek rides on a slightly longer wheelbase but features shorter front and rear overhangs. Those changes should mean more cabin space without a substantial increase in length.

The shorter overhangs should also make this already tiny wagon easier to place in cramped settings like cities. Designers and engineers also borrowed liberally from the Impreza's cabin–there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and nicer cabin materials than last year's model.

There's a small bump in output, from 148 to 154 horsepower, courtesy of a reworked 2.0-liter flat-4 engine that's no longer attached to a 6-speed manual–Subaru is going all CVT for the 2018 Crosstrek. All-wheel drive is standard, naturally. Beyond the hardware changes, Subaru is promising a quieter driving experience than the previous model, although based on our impressions of the latest Impreza, drivers shouldn't expect an especially quiet vehicle.

After scoring an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award with the Impreza, it's no surprise that Subaru is seeking a repeat performance with the Crosstrek by adding its advanced EyeSight safety suite as standard. Combined with a lower center of gravity and a more rigid body, and active front headlights that move in relation to the steering wheel, we'd expect IIHS to issue the same plaudits for the Crosstrek that it gave to the Impreza.

While Subaru is showing the new Crosstrek across the pond in Geneva, details on a vehicle for the United States will have to wait until the New York Auto Show next month. Naturally, we'll update you when those become available.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

