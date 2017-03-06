Jeep Wrangler pickup not due until late 2019

Mar 6, 2017
2005 Jeep Gladiator concept

2005 Jeep Gladiator concept

Jeep in January confirmed that a pickup truck will be added to its lineup.

Now its CEO Mike Manley has confirmed to The Detroit News that the pickup will enter production in late 2019. That’s significantly later than previously thought as the vehicle it will be based on, Jeep’s redesigned “JL” Wrangler, will arrive towards the end of this year.

Manley has also revealed that Jeep is considering one of its historic nameplates for the pickup. Previous Jeep pickups have included the Comanche, Gladiator (later J-Series) and original Willys Jeep Truck. Gladiator is the likely fit given the name was used on a Wrangler-based pickup concept rolled out in 2005.

All of Jeep’s pickups have been built at Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s plant in Toledo, Ohio. The plant is currently responsible for Jeep’s Wrangler and Cherokee but the Cherokee will be moved to FCA’s Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois later this year to make way for the pickup.

The later than expected arrival for the pickup could be due to Jeep already having a full plate. The automaker has just introduced a redesigned Compass. It is also working on a redesigned Grand Cherokee as well as new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs.

