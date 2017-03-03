These are the five rarest Porsche road cars

News
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Porsche has been cranking out special versions of its sporting machines for decades now. Some of these are relatively high-volume trims or upgraded variants of existing models. Others are ultra-rare low-volume runs of highly desirable and capable Porsche all-stars. These are the five rarest road cars the brand has produced, according to the automaker.
In the No. 5 slot, we find the 964 Turbo S. The motorsports side of Porsche built this beast using a whole lot of carbon parts. Its Speed Yellow coloring was specifically created for the limited run. How limited? Just 86 examples were ever produced.
For more racing-car for the road fun, the No. 4 slot is occupied by the 924 Carrera GTS. This was a private racing car that also found its way to the road and just 50 were built. To take that racing-car for the road idea a large step farther, you have the Strassenversion ultra car. It's the Porsche 911 GT1, of which just 21 were built to satisfy homologation requirements, and it claims the No. 3 spot on this list.
Not as expensive or insane as the GT1, but more rare, is the 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS. Porsche built just 20 units in an effort to produce a low-run batch of rally-ready 911 coupes. The lightweight two-seater received a 40-horsepower boost over the standard car, and it cost buyers a heck of a lot of Deutschmarks.
Finally, the No. 1 in road-car rarity falls to the America Roadster. It's a lightweight version of the 356 Roadster, and just 16 examples were produced. This is a road car that was taken to the racetrack, just like the rest of the low-production cars found on this list. That seems to be a healthy and entertaining trend with most of what Porsche produces.
