These are the five rarest Porsche road cars

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Porsche has been cranking out special versions of its sporting machines for decades now. Some of these are relatively high-volume trims or upgraded variants of existing models. Others are ultra-rare low-volume runs of highly desirable and capable Porsche all-stars. These are the five rarest road cars the brand has produced, according to the automaker.

In the No. 5 slot, we find the 964 Turbo S. The motorsports side of Porsche built this beast using a whole lot of carbon parts. Its Speed Yellow coloring was specifically created for the limited run. How limited? Just 86 examples were ever produced.

For more racing-car for the road fun, the No. 4 slot is occupied by the 924 Carrera GTS. This was a private racing car that also found its way to the road and just 50 were built. To take that racing-car for the road idea a large step farther, you have the Strassenversion ultra car. It's the Porsche 911 GT1, of which just 21 were built to satisfy homologation requirements, and it claims the No. 3 spot on this list.

Not as expensive or insane as the GT1, but more rare, is the 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS. Porsche built just 20 units in an effort to produce a low-run batch of rally-ready 911 coupes. The lightweight two-seater received a 40-horsepower boost over the standard car, and it cost buyers a heck of a lot of Deutschmarks.

Finally, the No. 1 in road-car rarity falls to the America Roadster. It's a lightweight version of the 356 Roadster, and just 16 examples were produced. This is a road car that was taken to the racetrack, just like the rest of the low-production cars found on this list. That seems to be a healthy and entertaining trend with most of what Porsche produces.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.