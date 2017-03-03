2018 Range Rover Velar, 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1, 2017 Land Rover Discovery: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Land rover Range Rover Velar Enlarge Photo

Land Rover revealed the 2018 Range Rover Velar; we drove the redesigned 2017 Discovery; and we put the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 through its paces. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

More photos of the McLaren 720S leaked onto the Internet this week. The new supercar, which is set to replace the current 650S in the Special Series range, will make its formal debut next week at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

We put the redesigned Land Rover Discovery through its paces this week, both on and off the road. Replacing the LR4 and bringing back the Discovery nameplate, we were keen to find out if this new three-row SUV is worthy of the Land Rover badge.

Porsche made the Panamera Sport Turismo offiicial this week. Essentially a wagon, the Sport Turismo includes an extra seat in the rear making it a proper five-seater.

We spent quite a bit of time behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8, we found the 650 horsepower to be a bit of overkill when away from the track.

Land Rover unveiled the all-new Range Rover Velar this week, and it will go on sale later this year starting from a very reasonable $50,895. Slotting between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the luxury-oriented Range Rover lineup, the Velar should prove popular with those in busy urban areas.