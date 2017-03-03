Dodge highlights role in 'The Fate of the Furious' with new ads

Mar 3, 2017
Follow Viknesh

The eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, “The Fate of the Furious,” arrives in theaters on April 14 and once again the Dodge brand, a favorite of lead character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, will be heavily represented.

According to Dodge, there will be Chargers and Challengers in the movie, and you can bet the Challengers will be the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon.

That’s because some wide-body Challengers resembling the Demon have appeared in a trailer for the movie. A video has also surfaced that shows Vin Diesel with the wide-body beasts. There’s also the oh-so-coincidental fact that Demon will be unveiled just three days prior to the movie’s release.

To highlight its close links with the franchise, Dodge plans a new marketing campaign that will include two television spots featuring portions from the movie. The first, “Muscle Heaven,” features drag racer Leah Pritchett and shows a Challenger SRT Hellcat smashing through a wall. We then switch to a scene from the movie where a handful of wide-body Challengers, presumably Demons, are being chased.

The second ad will star Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rolls-Royce builds a compact machine for a big cause Rolls-Royce builds a compact machine for a big cause
Zenvo reveals TS1 GT ahead of Geneva show, says surprise is coming Zenvo reveals TS1 GT ahead of Geneva show, says surprise is coming
2017 Land Rover Discovery first drive review 2017 Land Rover Discovery first drive review
Hennessey gives the Ford F-150 Raptor 605 hp, 4.2-second 0-60 time Hennessey gives the Ford F-150 Raptor 605 hp, 4.2-second 0-60 time
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.