Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, Jaguar E-Pace, first Koenigsegg Regera: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Infiniti is teasing us again with the possibility of a dedicated performance range. The latest tease comes in the form of a striking concept that packs a hybrid powertrain influenced by Infiniti’s work on Renault Sport’s 2017 Formula One race car.

Jaguar is working on an SUV smaller than its F-Pace and a prototype has just been spotted again. The model is expected to be called an E-Pace and is due in showrooms next year.

Koenigsegg has unveiled the first customer examples of its Regera. One of them is finished in a beautiful shade similar to British racing green and with an exposed carbon fiber weave.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Infiniti unveils Q60 hybrid concept to mark links with Renault F1 team

2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video

Koenigsegg to present first customer Regeras in Geneva

Average fuel economy still terrible after 92 years

Bugatti Chiron starts delivery

Daimler invests in ChargePoint to grow electric car charging in Europe, joins BMW

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked, adopts sporty look

Utah is about to lower its drunk-driving limit, is your state next?

Hennessey gives the Ford F-150 Raptor 605 hp, 4.2-second 0-60 time

Fuel cell range-extender for Nissan e-NV200 electric taxis announced by Symbio