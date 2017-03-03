Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, Jaguar E-Pace, first Koenigsegg Regera: Car News Headlines

News
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto showEnlarge Photo
Infiniti is teasing us again with the possibility of a dedicated performance range. The latest tease comes in the form of a striking concept that packs a hybrid powertrain influenced by Infiniti’s work on Renault Sport’s 2017 Formula One race car.
Jaguar is working on an SUV smaller than its F-Pace and a prototype has just been spotted again. The model is expected to be called an E-Pace and is due in showrooms next year.
Koenigsegg has unveiled the first customer examples of its Regera. One of them is finished in a beautiful shade similar to British racing green and with an exposed carbon fiber weave.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Infiniti unveils Q60 hybrid concept to mark links with Renault F1 team
2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video
Koenigsegg to present first customer Regeras in Geneva
Average fuel economy still terrible after 92 years
Bugatti Chiron starts delivery
Daimler invests in ChargePoint to grow electric car charging in Europe, joins BMW
2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked, adopts sporty look
Utah is about to lower its drunk-driving limit, is your state next?
Hennessey gives the Ford F-150 Raptor 605 hp, 4.2-second 0-60 time
Fuel cell range-extender for Nissan e-NV200 electric taxis announced by Symbio
