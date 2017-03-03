Infiniti unveils Q60 hybrid concept to mark links with Renault F1 team

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti has unveiled a scintillating Q60 concept ahead of the vehicle’s debut next week at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

The concept is called the Q60 Project Black S and is meant to highlight Infiniti’s links with the Renault Sport Formula One team. Infiniti lent its expertise in high-performance hybrid systems for the development of the power unit of Renault’s 2017 F1 car, in particular in the area of energy regeneration.

The Q60 Project Black S signifies Infiniti’s desire to now utilize F1 technology for road cars. Crucially, the automaker also hints that the concept explores the potential for a high-performance line. Infiniti will be gauging interest at the Geneva reveal to determine whether a production version should be developed.

Yes, we’ve been here before—twice, in fact. First there was the FX Sebastian Vettel Version unveiled in 2011 and then the Q50 Eau Rouge unveiled in 2014. Hopefully third time's a charm for Infiniti’s attempt to launch a rival to BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

The Q60 Project Black S was developed in partnership with the Renault F1 team and features an aggressive aerodynamics package as well as a high-performance hybrid powertrain. There’s also an uprated chassis, custom 21-inch wheels, and a titanium exhaust system.

2017 Renault Sport R.S.17 Formula One race car Enlarge Photo

The car is based on the Q60 Red Sport 400 version of the Q60 coupe, whose twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine already delivers a stout 400 horsepower. This setup is boosted by a hybrid system said to be inspired by the current F1 power units and not found in any road car at present.

The hybrid system of the F1 power units consists of two motor-generators, one connected to the main driveline and the other integrated with the turbocharger. Both can recover energy, from the driveline and exhaust gasses, respectively.

Peak output of the Q60 Project Black S is tipped to be around 500 hp. More importantly, though, the car’s hybrid system is said to enable “instant, lag-free acceleration.”

“Infiniti is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers,” Infiniti boss Roland Krueger said in a statement.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.