Lamborghini Huracán ‘Ring record, McLaren 720S leak, Dodge Demon: Today’s Car News

News
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots Spy Shots
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Marco Mapelli with the Lamborghini Huracán Performante at the NürburgringEnlarge Photo
The upcoming Lamborghini Huracán Performante has just set a new production car lap record at the Nürburgring. The car has smashed the 6:57 time the Porsche 918 Spyder set back in 2013.
More photos of McLaren’s new supercar to replace the 650S have leaked. They reveal the car in great detail and also give us a look inside the driver-focused cabin.
Dodge has dropped some new details on its Challenger SRT Demon. They reveal how the car’s drivetrain has been upgraded to handle the expected massive horsepower and torque levels.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Lamborghini Huracán Performante destroys Porsche 918's Nürburgring record
Here's how the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon protects its drivetrain
McLaren 720S leaked, again
Audi, Porsche top 'Consumer Reports' scorecard; Fiat, Jeep, not so much
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar revealed, priced from $50,895
6 new electric cars coming for 2018 and 2019
Porsche goes practical(ish) with 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo
Fiat Chrysler warns investors of its own Dieselgate crisis
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio drops top ahead of Geneva debut
3 billion cars by 2050 would need biofuels to offset climate impact
Email This Page