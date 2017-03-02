Lamborghini Huracán ‘Ring record, McLaren 720S leak, Dodge Demon: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Marco Mapelli with the Lamborghini Huracán Performante at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

The upcoming Lamborghini Huracán Performante has just set a new production car lap record at the Nürburgring. The car has smashed the 6:57 time the Porsche 918 Spyder set back in 2013.

More photos of McLaren’s new supercar to replace the 650S have leaked. They reveal the car in great detail and also give us a look inside the driver-focused cabin.

Dodge has dropped some new details on its Challenger SRT Demon. They reveal how the car’s drivetrain has been upgraded to handle the expected massive horsepower and torque levels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante destroys Porsche 918's Nürburgring record

Here's how the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon protects its drivetrain

McLaren 720S leaked, again

Audi, Porsche top 'Consumer Reports' scorecard; Fiat, Jeep, not so much

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar revealed, priced from $50,895

6 new electric cars coming for 2018 and 2019

Porsche goes practical(ish) with 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo

Fiat Chrysler warns investors of its own Dieselgate crisis

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio drops top ahead of Geneva debut

3 billion cars by 2050 would need biofuels to offset climate impact