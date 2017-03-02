Here's how the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon protects its drivetrain

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be one of the most powerful cars in production when it debuts on April 11. We’re talking an output higher than the 707 horsepower of the Challenger SRT Hellcat on which it's based.

Dodge has already outlined the modifications made to get all of that power to the ground. But this process puts tremendous strain on the drivetrain. In the latest installment of its teaser campaign for the Demon, Dodge gives us a glimpse on the upgrades ensuring the longevity of the car’s drivetrain.

There are three main components in the Demon’s drivetrain that have received upgrades:

Prop shaft: Torque capacity increased by 15 percent via use of high-strength steel, 20 percent thicker tube, and heat-treated stub-shafts.

Differential housing: Torque capacity increased by 30 percent via heat-treated A383 aluminum alloy and higher strength gear set material.

41-spline half shafts: Torque capacity increased by 20 percent via high-strength low alloy steel and 8-ball joints.

Beyond these upgrades, the engineers also tweaked the vehicle’s launch control system to deal with wheel hop, i.e. when the tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, causing torque spikes in the drivetrain. On the Demon, if slip is detected, the launch control system, known as Launch Assist, automatically reduces the engine torque.

Dodge this week also revealed that a harness bar will be available for the Demon. Owners will be able to easily install or remove the harness bar without cutting or drilling into the vehicle frame.

There are still six installments in Dodge’s teaser campaign for the Demon, so you can bet many more upgrades are coming. To keep track of it all, you’ll find our complete coverage at this link. Fans should also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content.

We’ll get our first look at the Demon at the 2017 New York auto show, which starts April 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.