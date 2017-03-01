The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio gets strapped to a dyno

Follow Jeff Add to circle



One of the current hot tickets in the world of the sporting sedan is the new offering from Alfa Romeo. We don't see a whole lot of the Italian automaker here in the States, but the new Guilia could help change that a bit, especially when variants like the Quadrifoglio and its 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 come galloping along to dealerships on our shores.

Alfa Romeo rates that engine at 505 horsepower, which is a delightfully large number for a luxury four door. But does the hottest Giulia actually come close to that figure? YouTube user AutoAvanti enlisted the help of a dyno to find out. The result? The Quadrifoglio was pushing out 392 hp and and 389 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.

Assuming the usual 15 percent loss through the drivetrain, that brings us to a flywheel horsepower figure of around 451 hp and 447 lb-ft. That's a bit lower than Alfa's official number, but it's worth noting that AutoAvanti tested the Giulia Quadrifoglio on a Mustang Dyno, which he claims doesn't return the more powerful numbers typical of the popular Dynojet setup.

A number of folks have tested the car on Dynojet style dynamometers and found numbers at or even exceeding those quoted by Alfa Romeo. Still, in enthusiast circles, the Mustang Dyno is often thought to provide numbers closer to what you'd find in real-world driving conditions. It's still plenty of power, and we hope Alfa Romeo sells a boatload of them.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.