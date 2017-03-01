McLaren’s new dash features an instrument cluster that folds away

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s impressive to see how much McLaren lifts the bar with each of its new models.

Take for example the 650S replacement that's debuting next week at the 2017 Geneva auto show and is expected to go by the name 720S. The car, in some respects, will offer performance almost on par with the P1 hypercar.

And it’s not just the mechanicals that are extreme. McLaren has given us peek inside for the first time and what we see is an instrument cluster that folds away, leaving a tiny screen to display only vital information. This is so you’re not distracted when pushing the car to the limits, for example at a track.

Teaser for new McLaren Super Series model debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Another screen with touch capability will be located in the center of the dash. This will serve as the main input device for the infotainment system, and alongside it will be switches machined from aluminum. Leather, carbon fiber and Alcantara will also feature throughout the cabin.

The 650S replacement is the first of 15 cars McLaren will introduce by the end of 2022 as part of its Track22 business plan. It’s a true next-generation design with a new carbon fiber tub, a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, and a new chassis system complete with drift mode.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.