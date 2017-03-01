Jeep Wrangler spy shots, Volvo hybrid truck, Alpine A110: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Alpine A110 Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler, the JL series, has been spotted again. The prototype is for the Wrangler Unlimited body style and is less heavily disguised than earlier testers.

Volvo Trucks last year presented a truck concept that via less weight and a more aerodynamic design curbed fuel consumption by as much as 30 percent compared to a standard truck. The company has now thrown hybrid technology into the mix for even further gains.

French sports car brand Alpine is back, and its first product of the modern era is a new A110. This is the sports car developed alongside a similar model from Caterham, though unfortunately the British design has been canceled.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots

Volvo concept truck made more frugal with hybrid powertrain

Alpine reveals 718 Cayman rival, confirms A110 name

Takata formally admits guilt, agrees to $1 billion settlement

2017 Geneva auto show preview

GM says green car buyers should consider its diesels: here's why

French luxury brand DS launches DS 7 Crossback

9 popular Android car apps vulnerable to hackers, putting owners at risk

New supercar to be first of a series of models from Fittipaldi Motors

Coal industry hopes to don disguise as clean-power player via carbon capture