2017 Honda Civic Type R is here to roast some front tires

Follow Joel Add to circle



It's the day many enthusiasts have been waiting for: The 2017 Honda Civic Type R has arrived in production trim, and it's coming to the United States.

Debuting on Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva auto show, and heading to U.S. showrooms late this spring, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is set to battle the hot Ford Focus RS and Volkswagen Golf R.

Under the hood sits an American-made turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it's all sent to the front wheels. Like the Focus RS, the Civic Type R is only being offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, though it does have rev matching capability.

Stopping the Civic Type R shouldn't be a problem thanks to 4-pot Brembo brakes up front with 13.8-inch cross-drilled aluminum rotors up front and solid 12-in rotors in the back. Surrounding those brakes will be 20-in alloy wheels wrapped in 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 tires.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

To help address torque steer, Honda's developed Type R-specific spring, damper, and bushing settings along with a Dual-Axis front setup with aluminum lower control arms and steering knuckles. A helical limited-slip front differential is standard, as are three-chamber dampers that are part of a passive adaptive suspension system.

Honda's given the Type R three drive modes: Comfort, Sport, and +R. These modes will adjust throttle response, transmission rev-matching, electronic stability control system, and adaptive damper system.

With an increase in power comes an increase in twist on a vehicle's structure. Compared to the humble Civic Hatchback on which it's based, the Type R's structure has been stiffened, increasing torsional rigidity by 38 percent. Honda hasn't given a final weight figure for the 2017 Civic Type R but 14 percent of the body structure is made out of ultra-high strength steel, and the hood is aluminum.

The design will surprise no one as the production car looks nearly identical to that of the prototype we've seen a dozen times. The Type R looks angry with flared fenders, gaping air inlets up front, brake cooling ducts, a hood scoop, massive wing, roof-mounted vortex generators, and perhaps the coolest feature, a Ferrari F40-inspired tailpipe trio with the center pipe being a smaller diameter than the outer two. Understated it's not; you'll have to opt for the Volkswagen Golf R if you want to fly under the radar.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

Inside, the standard Civic interior has been upgraded for Type R duty with heavily bolstered sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift boot, aluminum shift knob, and aluminum pedals. But the two upgrades that tickle our fancy are the red Type R driver's meter and serialized Type R plate on the center console.

The Type R comes standard with a 7.0-in touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control along with a 540-watt 12-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD Radio, and Pandora capability.

While final pricing hasn't been announced you can expect a price tag in the mid $30,000-bracket, which stacks up right against the Focus RS and Golf R.

For more coverage of the 2017 Geneva auto show, simply check our dedicated hub.