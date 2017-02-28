2017 Geneva auto show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Geneva auto show logo Enlarge Photo

The 87th running of the Geneva auto show gets underway on Tuesday, March 7 and organizers have confirmed a total 148 world or European premieres. More than 180 exhibitors will be presenting at the show, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques as well as some new ones.

Approximately 700,000 visitors are expected to cross the floors of the various halls that make up Geneva’s Palexpo convention center. Among them will be the Motor Authority crew to bring you the latest information and live photos.

Over the next few pages you’ll see our hand-picked list of some of the cars that we know are coming, as well as what we know about them so far. And to stay on top of it all, the latest information can be found at our dedicated hub or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

PERFORMANCE CARS

Ferrari 812 Superfast Enlarge Photo

Ferrari 812 Superfast: Ferrari tends to have one of the most popular stands at any auto show—and for good reason. At the Geneva auto show, the automaker’s stand will be graced by the 812 Superfast. The car is actually an update of the F12 Berlinetta but there enough changes here to almost warrant it a complete redesign. Under the hood is a 6.5-liter V-12 delivering an insane 789 horsepower, and combined with a speeder transmission this engine will rocket the car to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Pagani Huayra Roadster Enlarge Photo

Pagani Huayra Roadster: Six years after Pagani first showed us the Huayra, the automaker has finally unveiled the open-top Roadster version. Like the 812 above, there Huayra Roadster features so many changes that the car can almost be considered a separate model from the Huayra coupe. For example, thanks to new materials and a redesign of the carbon tub, the open-top Huayra is both stiffer and lighter than the coupe. It also benefits from a more potent version of the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG, in this case with 764 hp on tap.

Lamborghini Aventador S Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini Aventador S: Lamborghini will present an updated version of its Aventador that dons an “S” badge. Power still comes from a 6.5-liter V-12 with cylinder deactivation but changes to the valve timing and the exhaust has seen output boosted to 730 hp. Other upgrades include the new aerodynamics, a revised dashboard, a four-wheel-steering system and magnetic dampers, the latter borrowed from the more extreme Aventador SuperVeloce.

Teaser for Dendrobium supercar debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Vanda Dendrobium: One of the new brands we were referring to in the intro is Singapore’s Vanda, which is promising an electric supercar developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology offshoot of the Williams Formula One team. The car is called the Dendrobium, a flower native to Singapore, and it will combine a high-performance powertrain with cosseting luxury.

2018 McLaren 650S replacement (P14) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

McLaren 650S replacement: McLaren will present a new model destined to replace the 650S. The car, tipped to be called a 720S and already revealed in a leaked shot, is the first member of McLaren’s next-generation Super Series family. It’s a true next-generation design with a new carbon fiber tub, a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, and a new chassis system complete with drift mode. It will also have a new brake package that will give it stopping power on par with McLaren's P1 hypercar.

Italdesign Special Car 001 Enlarge Photo

Italdesign Automobili Speciali Special Car: Italian design firm Italdesign has launched a new road car division tasked with developing limited production models for the collector crowd. The new division’s first car, referred to simply as the Special Car, will debut in Geneva. It’s based on the platform found in the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán but you’ll never guess the relation. That’s because Italdesign’s car features a bespoke body influenced by the design of a jet fighter and made entirely from carbon fiber.

New Ford Fiesta ST Enlarge Photo

Ford Fiesta ST: Although the Geneva auto show tends to be dominated by high-horsepower, high-dollar machines, this year a much more attainable model will be drawing in its fair share of the crowds. Ford will introduce the ST version of its recently redesigned Fiesta subcompact. The big news is that the latest Fiesta ST downsizes to a turbocharged inline-3 complete with fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. Though the cylinder count is down by one compared to the outgoing Fiesta ST, power remains unchanged at 197 hp.

Hit the next page for a rundown of some of the luxury cars appearing at the Geneva auto show, and remember to follow our dedicated hub for all the latest updates.