Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Volvo XC60, Techrules GT96: Today’s Car News

Feb 28, 2017
Teaser for Techrules GT96 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Mitsubishi has revealed its new Eclipse Cross ahead of the debut at next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show. The vehicle has nothing to do with the Eclipse sports car that went out of production a couple of years back. Instead, it’s a new SUV sized between the compact Outlander Sport and mid-size Outlander.

Volvo has started revealing some of the new features debuting on its redesigned XC60. One of them is a safety system that’s able to steer a car out of trouble if it detects a crash is imminent and the driver fails to act.

Chinese firm Techrules has revealed a prototype for its upcoming GT96 supercar. We’re talking about a Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed electric supercar with a jet engine range-extender and McLaren F1-style central seating position.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross revealed ahead of Geneva debut

New Volvo XC60 to automatically steer out of trouble

Prototype for Techrules GT96 electric supercar surfaces

Feds investigate auto lenders who track borrowers by GPS

Report: Ferrari has device to roll back odometers to 0

Tesla has become a US Big 3 carmaker (by market value)

Self-driving race cars edge closer to reality with Robocar unveiling

Yes, car seats expire and here's why

Report: Lexus LC F to get 600 hp, 2017 Tokyo auto show debut

2018 BMW i3 preview (including battery rumors)

