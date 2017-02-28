Prototype for Techrules GT96 electric supercar surfaces

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chinese startup Techrules is bringing an extended-range electric supercar to next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show, and we’ve got photos of a prototype.

The prototype is being tested at Italy’s Monza circuit by professional racer Manuel Lauck and reveals the flip-up door mechanism pegged for the production version dubbed the Techrules GT96.

Techrules has indicated that the GT96 will feature a three-seat layout and central driving position, à la the McLaren F1. And a teaser sketch previously released by the company indicated that the car will feature three jet fighter-style canopies, one for each of the occupants.

However, only one of these canopies and one seat for the driver is visible on the prototype. Perhaps, then, we’re looking at a more extreme version designed for track use and destined to be called an AT96. Responsible for the design is Italdesign founder Giorgetto Giugiaro. (He and his son Fabrizio now run an independent design firm.)

Techrules AT96 TREV concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Techrules’ powertrain, called the Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain and previewed in concept form in 2016, uses a small jet turbine to generate electricity that charges a battery pack which in turn powers the motors that drive the wheels. Jaguar previewed a similar concept in its own C-X75 concept car unveiled in 2010.

Techrules intends to use the powertrain in a range of more mainstream models.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Giugiaro team on the design of the GT96 for many months, and it will be a proud moment when we present the production design of China’s first supercar in Geneva in March.” Techrules R&D boss Matthew Jin said last year. “Our dream of seeing turbine-recharging electric vehicles on the roads is getting closer to reality.”

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.