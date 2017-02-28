Are these the five best sounding Porsche cars of all time?

Feb 28, 2017
Follow Jeff

Porsche makes cars that drive phenomenally well. They also sound pretty amazing to boot. Porsche thinks it knows which of its cars sound the best overall, which is why the automaker rounded up five from the museum and put microphones to the exhaust. Do you think Porsche found its five greatest-sounding cars?

Before you say "yes" or "no," here are the cars that Porsche has chosen:

5. Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

4. Porsche 550 Spyder

3. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2. Porsche 918 Spyder

1. Porsche Carrera GT

We here at Motor Authority agree that the Carrera GT is one of the all-time greats. There's no question about that one, as the wail of its V-10 will haunt both your nightmares and your dreams. That RS 2.7 certainly has earned a place on this list as well. The rest in the middle could probably be debated, which is something for which the Internet is fully prepared.

Do you agree with the list? If you think there's something lacking then sound off below. Obviously don't include the racing cars, as this list is just looking at the road cars.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Self-driving race cars edge closer to reality with Robocar unveiling Self-driving race cars edge closer to reality with Robocar unveiling
Alpine reveals 718 Cayman rival, confirms A110 name Alpine reveals 718 Cayman rival, confirms A110 name
Ferrari F50 once owned by Mike Tyson up for sale Ferrari F50 once owned by Mike Tyson up for sale
Mystery Ferrari might be a one-off based on this LaFerrari design study Mystery Ferrari might be a one-off based on this LaFerrari design study
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.