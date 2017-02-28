Are these the five best sounding Porsche cars of all time?

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Porsche makes cars that drive phenomenally well. They also sound pretty amazing to boot. Porsche thinks it knows which of its cars sound the best overall, which is why the automaker rounded up five from the museum and put microphones to the exhaust. Do you think Porsche found its five greatest-sounding cars?

Before you say "yes" or "no," here are the cars that Porsche has chosen:

5. Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

4. Porsche 550 Spyder

3. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2. Porsche 918 Spyder

1. Porsche Carrera GT

We here at Motor Authority agree that the Carrera GT is one of the all-time greats. There's no question about that one, as the wail of its V-10 will haunt both your nightmares and your dreams. That RS 2.7 certainly has earned a place on this list as well. The rest in the middle could probably be debated, which is something for which the Internet is fully prepared.

Do you agree with the list? If you think there's something lacking then sound off below. Obviously don't include the racing cars, as this list is just looking at the road cars.