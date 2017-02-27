Rolls-Royce: What's new for 2017

Feb 27, 2017
Rolls-Royce Phantom Zenith Collection

Rolls-Royce Phantom Zenith Collection

The current year marks the start of significant change for Rolls-Royce. The company has ceased production of the Phantom sedan, the first model launched after the takeover of the brand by the BMW Group, and is preparing for the launch of a redesigned model next year.

The next Phantom will ride on a new aluminum spaceframe architecture that will eventually underpin all Rolls-Royce cars, including a new SUV that’s also due next year. Unfortunately, the next Phantom won’t spawn coupe and convertible models like the outgoing one, as the smaller, sportier Wraith and Dawn are filling the respective roles.

While we wait for the launch of the next Phantom, here’s what Rolls-Royce is offering in the meantime.

2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost:

No changes.

2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith:

No changes.

2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn:

No changes.

2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom:

  • Production ceased.
  • Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.
  • Limited edition Zenith Collection marks end of Phantom Coupe and Phantom Drophead Coupe.

