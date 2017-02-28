McLaren has no need for your antiquated sway bars

Follow Jeff Add to circle



McLaren is a company that loves pushing the technological envelope. Be it the company's road cars or its racing machines, there is plenty of fascinating bits to be explored under the skin. One area that's proven to be rather interesting is in regards to the suspension employed on a number of modern McLaren road cars.

With a traditional vehicle, you'll find springs, coils, and sway bars playing a role in the suspension setup. These works together to mitigate and control both up-down motion as well as side-to-side rocking motion. The sway bar is what helps control that side-to-side action. In most of McLaren's lineup, you won't find a sway bar.

Instead, McLaren relies on the power of hydraulic fluid dynamics to keep its vehicles cornering flat. When you you turn left, the system works to push the right side of the car back up, fighting the pull of physics. Turn back to the right, and the system of cylinders and fluid will lift the left side up.

The amount of roll generated in a given turn is offset by this hydraulic system, and it can be adjusted based on the selected driving mode. A more comfortable mode would allow for some roll while a sport or track mode would stiffen everything up. This McLaren suspension tech replaces the need for both shocks and sway bars, since it can handle damping as well.

If you're into forward-looking automotive technology, you should be taking a look at everything coming out of Woking.