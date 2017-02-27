Lamborghini delivers first of 40 Centenarios

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The first example of Lamborghini’s latest limited edition supercar, the Aventador-based Centenario, has been delivered to its owner, a collector from the United Arab Emirates. He’s gone with a coupe but Lamborghini has also shown a Centenario Roadster.

Photos taken during the delivery were posted by Czech website Autoforum and reveal that the first car features a combination of black and orange hues. Orange is dominant on the body while black is reserved for the roof and aero elements.

The Centenario was launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini and made its debut at the 2016 Geneva auto show. Just 40 examples are destined to be built, split evenly between coupe and convertible models. The convertible was shown for the first time at the 2016 Monterey Car Week.

Although based on the Aventador, the Centenario is a thoroughly different beast. Among the features unique to it is a 759-horsepower version of Lamborghini’s 6.5-liter V-12, a four-wheel-steering system, and a touchscreen display in the dash. The car is also set to have a starring role in the upcoming movie “Transformers: The Last Knight.” It will be the vehicle mode for the Autobot Hot Rod.

The original price tag for one of the cars was set at 1.75 million euros (approximately $1.86 million), and all 40 build slots are said to be accounted for.