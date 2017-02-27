Electric Corvette reaches 209 mph, sets new standing mile speed record





Genovation Cars is intent on proving that electric cars can perform. Last year, the Rockville, Maryland, company set the standing mile record for a street-legal electric car and then the land speed record. Now it's at it again.

Running its prototype Genovation GXE based on a C6 Chevrolet Corvette, the company set a new standing mile speed record and a new land speed last week. The hits just keep coming.

Taking off from a stop, with just a whisper from its EV powertrain, the GXE reached 209.0 mph at the Kennedy Space Center's Space Shuttle Landing Facility in Merritt Island Florida. That run topped the GXE's prior record of 205.6 mph.

Genovation GXE sets standing mile record of 190.4 mph Enlarge Photo

The GXE also covered the standing mile with a speed of 190.4 mph, breaking its previous record of 186.8 mph. Driver Johnny Bohmer has been at the wheel for all of these record attempts.

The Genovation GXE is powered by two electric motors making more than 700 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. They are fed by a 44 kwh electric battery. Genovation works with suppliers for these components but develops the control software itself. The motors are positioned at either end of the car to create a perfect 50/50 weight distribution, but they send the power to the rear wheels only. In normal driving, the car can go 150 miles on a charge.

Soon, you will be able to buy an electric car from Genovation, and the company is promising the same or better performance than the prototype. For the tidy price of $750,000, Genovation plans to sell buyers a C7 Corvette Grand Sport outfitted with its powertrain by 2019. These cars will have unique front and rear fascias, custom interiors with high-end materials, and unique center touchscreens. A total of 75 cars will be offered, and each customer will be able to choose a unique color that nobody else will be able to get. The company is taking orders now.

You can watch two videos of the record standing mile run. The lead video shows the run from the driver's perspective. The video below is a 360-degree view that won't work in the Safari web browser.