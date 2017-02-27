Ford Mustang police car leads 2017 Cologne Carnival parade

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A 2017 Ford Mustang police car led the famous Rose Monday parade at this year’s Cologne Carnival. Ford has close links with the city of Cologne as it is where the automaker’s European headquarters and largest factory are located.

The Mustang isn’t part of the regular police fleet in Cologne, however. This particular Mustang police car is the latest project vehicle from Germany’s Tune it! Safe! program which each year sees a tuning firm modify a vehicle wearing police livery to help promote safety in the aftermarket scene.

The Tune it! Safe! Mustang police car was first shown at the 2016 Essen auto show last November. The basis was a 2017 Mustang GT that was donated by Ford. And responsible for the modifications was German tuner Wolf Racing.

The modifications are on the mild side and include a boost in output from the 5.0-liter V-8 to 455 horsepower, along with custom 20-inch wheels shod with Hankook tires, a custom exhaust, lowered suspension and an aero kit. With the modifications, the car is capable of accelerating to 62 mph from rest in 4.3 seconds and topping out at 166 mph.

American muscle has proven popular in the Tune it! Safe! program. Prior to the Mustang, we saw a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray participate.