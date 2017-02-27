Aston Martin expanding Q personalization options at Geneva





Aston Martin lost $200 million last year, but things are looking up. Sales spiked nearly 50 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to the introduction of the new DB11 and now the brand is looking for more ways to improve profitability. At the Geneva auto show next month, Aston Martin will introduce an expanded Q by Aston Martin range of personalization products.

New for the brand is the Q by Aston Martin - Collection. Buyers will be able to specify from this range of trim, paint, and upholstery selections at the point of sale and the factory will install them prior to delivering the cars to the dealerships. These features go above traditional options. Examples include tinted wheel finishes that incorporate body-colored blades to the diamond turned spokes, unique leather quilt upholstery patterns, as well as other leather and wood options.

This expansion of the Q by Aston Martin range is similar to Porsche's many options for its cars. Go to the Porsche configurator and you can choose the materials and trims for virtually any component of your Porsche's interior, giving you the ability to add tens of thousands of dollars to the final price.

Q by Aston Martin - Collection DB11 Enlarge Photo

An example of a car outfitted with Q by Aston Martin - Collection options is the car shown here. Finished in Zaffre Blue paint, it features forged carbon fiber, gloss, and satin twill details. The carbon fiber components include the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, hood strakes, door mirrors, wheel centers, and engine cover. Inside, Obsidian Black semi-aniline leather, with the Q by Aston Martin Logo embossed on the headrest, covers the seats and other details. A color-matched four-piece luggage set is also available.

Interested buyers can go further with Q by Aston Martin - Commission. This is available in two steps. The first step is handled by Aston Martin's global dealership network. The dealers work closely with Q by Aston Martin - Commission to create ultra-limited series cars with designs and features distinct to their regions and customers.

Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Roadster Enlarge Photo Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Roadster Enlarge Photo Aston Martin CC100 Speedster Concept Enlarge Photo Aston Martin CC100 Speedster Concept Enlarge Photo

The second step is more personalized. It begins with a collaboration between an individual customer and Aston Martin's design team at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, England and ends with a one-off car--provided you have to pocketbook to make that happen. Marek Reichman describes Commission as "fulfilling a creative need—we're experts providing a consultation, like a Savile Row tailor or a yacht builder."

Previous Q by Aston Martin - Commission models have included the Aston Martin CC100 Speedster concept created for the company's 100-year anniversary in 2013 and the Vantage GT12 Roadster shown at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Together with a gradually renewed lineup, perhaps Aston Martin Q can help the company go from just making beautiful cars to making a profit.

In addition to the Q by Aston Martin news, Aston Martin will show the Vanquish S it unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show, and the AM-RB 001 hypercar it is developing with Red Bull Racing.

