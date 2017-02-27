2018 Volvo XC60, 2018 Range Rover Sport, 2018 Hyundai Sonata: Car News Headlines

News
Rolls-Royce: What's new for 2017 Luxury
2 hours ago
Volvo will use next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show to unveil a redesigned XC60. Teaser shots hint at a similar design to the larger XC90 although we can already make out a few differences.
Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Among the updates for the luxury SUVs will be a new plug-in hybrid option.
Another vehicle to be updated soon is the Hyundai Sonata. Some teaser sketches reveal the updated Sonata is adopting the handsome look of the smaller Elantra and Accent.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
