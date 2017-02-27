2018 Volvo XC60, 2018 Range Rover Sport, 2018 Hyundai Sonata: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Volvo will use next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show to unveil a redesigned XC60. Teaser shots hint at a similar design to the larger XC90 although we can already make out a few differences.

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Among the updates for the luxury SUVs will be a new plug-in hybrid option.

Another vehicle to be updated soon is the Hyundai Sonata. Some teaser sketches reveal the updated Sonata is adopting the handsome look of the smaller Elantra and Accent.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Volvo XC60 teased ahead of Geneva auto show debut

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots

2018 Hyundai Sonata to adopt sporty look

Tesla now offers insurance and maintenance for life

Lamborghini Huracán Performante teased ahead of Geneva debut

Report: Honda Clarity EV electric car to have only 80 miles of range

Peugeot Instinct concept previews hybrid, self-driving technologies

2017 Jeep Compass priced from $22,090, delivers 30 mpg plus

2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe first drive review: seeing what sticks

VW exec pleads not guilty on diesel cheating charges