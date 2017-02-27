Bentley might go EV route for second SUV

Feb 27, 2017
2017 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Bentayga

Bentley officials on a number of occasions have hinted at a second SUV from the brand, one smaller than the current Bentayga.

But to differentiate the second SUV from the Bentayga and to keep Bentley close to the forefront of the current EV push, there’s a good chance Bentley might make the vehicle a pure electric.

“If you are looking for such a car [small SUV] then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric,” Bentley engineering boss Rolf Frech told Automotive News (subscription required). “It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand.”

With fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi planning to launch the e-tron electric SUV in 2018, it’s conceivable that Bentley could develop its own SUV based on the architecture. Automotive News also points out that the regulatory benefits of a vehicle with zero emissions may also be too hard to ignore.

But before Bentley jumps on the EV bandwagon, the automaker will start rolling out plug-in hybrid vehicles. In January, Bentley’s CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer revealed that every model in the automaker’s lineup will eventually offer a plug-in hybrid option. The technology will first appear in the Bentayga, most likely in 2018.

