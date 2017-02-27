Lamborghini Huracán Performante teased ahead of Geneva debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini will unveil a new, more hardcore version of its Huracán supercar at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show, and there’s a good chance the car is the fastest Lamborghini in the company’s history. Not only that, but there are also whispers that the car, which will be available as a coupe or convertible, has set a new record for production cars at the Nürburgring. The current time to beat is the 6:57 set by the Porsche 918 Spyder in 2013.

The car we are talking about is the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, spied in prototype form on a number of occasions and teased here in this official video. Interestingly, the video is titled “Nürburgring was dominated by ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva),” hinting at the car’s punishing performance as well as its new active aerodynamics system.

The video also provides some clues on how the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva system works. The system relies on a series of air channels and flaps at the front and rear that help to adjust the vehicle's aerodynamics between maximum downforce mode for high-speed cornering and stability, and reduced drag mode for optimal acceleration and top speed.

Along with the new aerodynamics technology, we can also expect power to be bumped higher, the suspension to be made stiffer, and the weight to be reduced.

We'll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.