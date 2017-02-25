Ford GT Competition Series, Italdesign supercar, Lexus LS 500h: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford GT Competition Series

Ford this week unveiled a lighter and presumably quicker version of its GT supercar. Called the Competition Series, the car uses more carbon fiber than the stock GT and loses some amenities including even the cupholders.

2017 BMW 740e xDrive

BMW’s 7-Series was redesigned last year. For 2017 it gains a plug-in hybrid model in the form of the 740e xDrive iPerformance. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

Italdesign Special Car 001

Italian design house Italdesign this week unveiled the first product from its new car brand Italdesign Automobili Speciali. It’s referred to as the Special Car and is based on the platform of the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50

This sexy beast is the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50. It’s been built to celebrate AMG’s 50th anniversary and features a special exterior paint called Designo Graphite Gray Magno.

2018 Lexus LS 500h

Lexus this week revealed details on its LS 500h. The sublime sedan features Lexus’ innovative multi-stage hybrid system which combines an internal combustion engine with an E-CVT and an automatic transmission.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Another hybrid sedan in the headlines this week is Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Unlike the Lexus, the car offers a sizable electric range as well as a supercar-rivaling 680 horsepower.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover and this week we saw one of the prototypes. Among the updates will be the addition of a plug-in hybrid model combining an inline-4 with an electric drive system.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet lobbed a surprise late on Friday with the reveal of the Camaro ZL1 1LE. Think of it as a Z/28 in all but name. Heck, over three years of development went into the tires alone to turn the ZL1 into a track star.