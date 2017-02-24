The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE just arrived to destroy everything

Follow Joel Add to circle



Just before the running of the 2017 Daytona 500, Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. What is it? In short, a ZL1 with enhanced aero and some cool suspension technology.

As if the new Camaro ZL1 wasn't going to be track-ready enough, the 1LE version cranks things up a few notches with Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) suspension featuring monotube adjustable ride-height front strut dampers, 19-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires (305s up front and 325s in the back), and a 6-speed manual as God intended.

The power still comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 that sends 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

Exterior changes are visual and functional. Up front, it has larger upper and lower grille openings for more airflow, dive planes for downforce, the last-gen Z28's "Flow Tie," an aluminum hood with a carbon fiber insert, and a satin black wrap on the hood and mirrors. Out back, it gets black taillamps, a black bow tie, and a carbon fiber wing to push that rear end down at speed.

Other fun notes:

Over three years of development went into the tires with Goodyear.

The wheels are 19x11-inches up front and 19x12 out back.

That 10-speed automatic transmission Chevy's so excited about? It's not offered.

Dive planes. Need we say more?

The rear wing creates 300 pounds of downforce at the car's top speed, which is not yet available. The extra downforce probably makes it slower than the standard ZL1's 198 mph top speed, though.

This thing is going to be really fast. In fact, it's 3 seconds quicker around GM's 2.9-mile Milford road course than the regular ZL1.

It's 60 pounds lighter than the base ZL1, thanks in part to a lighter rear seat and the DSSV dampers instead of the Magnetic Ride suspension.

If you thought the ZL1 was a monster, well, apparently the ZL1 1LE is what it turns into when it gets angry.

Like it is on the SS and V-6 Camaros, the 1LE will be an option package for the ZL1. If you want the ultimate track-weapon Camaro, you'll have to order it.

