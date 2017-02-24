Volkswagen Arteon (CC) teased before Geneva debut





Volkswagen Arteon teaser Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen design hasn't been very exciting of late, but then again, it hasn't been that exciting for quite some time. One car that has exuded style since it was released is the Volkswagen CC, and the next generation of this fastback sedan is set to debut next month at the Geneva motor show.

VW is calling it the Arteon in Geneva, but the production version we will get in the U.S. will almost certainly be the CC once again. We'll have to wait to see the whole car, but VW has released a couple of teaser images that show the grille and tail of this style leader based on what we are guessing is the next generation of the mid-size Passat sedan.

The image of the front end shows a full-width grille that flows into the LED headlights and daytime running lights.

Volkswagen Arteon teaser Enlarge Photo

The rear view shows a taillight split between the trunk and rear fender and the sloping, coupe-like rear roofline that has defined the CC as opposed to the Passat.

In its press release, VW calls the Arteon a Gran Turismo, but if it is indeed a fastback version of the CC, then it is simply a stylized four-door sedan without the sportiness implied by the GT designation.

We will learn more about the Arteon and by extension the next-generation CC in early March. Expect to find out more about the U.S. version, which should drop the Arteon pretense and just go with the CC name, at the New York auto show in April.

