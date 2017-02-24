2019 Mercedes C-Class, 2018 Audi S4, Range Rover Velar: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Teaser for Land Rover Range Rover Velar debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

We spotted the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class; Audi priced the new 2018 S4; and we got an official glimpse of the Range Rover Velar. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The BBC released a trailer for the new season of "Top Gear," and it looks promising. Now hosted by Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid, the show returns to the formula of having fun with cars and camaraderie among the hosts that we've all come to love. The new season is set to premier on March 12.

Jeep is set to launch the new 2017 Compass and we've compiled a list of 10 things you need to know about the new crossover SUV.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing. Set for a facelift, the C-Class will get revised styling, new tech, and new powertrains.

Land Rover announced it will expand the Range Rover family next month at the Geneva motor show with the introduction of the Velar. Originally thought to be the Range Rover Sport Coupe, the Velar will actually be a new entry that will slot between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the lineup.

Audi released U.S. specs and pricing for the new 2018 S4. Starting from $51,875, the S4's turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 produces 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The 0-60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds comes standard.