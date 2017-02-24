2017 Ferrari SF70H, 2017 Ford GT Competition Series, 2017 Jeep Compass: Today’s Car News

Feb 24, 2017
Ford GT Competition Series

Ford GT Competition Series

Enlarge Photo

Ferrari has revealed its new race car for the 2017 Formula One World Championship. Interestingly, the car dons the Alfa Romeo name and Quadrifoglio logo on its engine cover.

Following some leaked details, Ford has come out and confirmed the new GT Competition Series. The car is a lighter, more hardcore version of the GT supercar. How many will be made? That’s a secret Ford isn’t willing to divulge just yet.

The Jeep Compass has been redesigned for 2017. It replaces both the previous-generation Compass as well as the Patriot, and we’ve listed ten things worth knowing about the vehicle.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari SF70H 2017 F1 car revealed, features Alfa Romeo logo

2017 Ford GT Competition Series cuts weight from already light carbon fiber supercar

10 things you need to know about the 2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass first drive review: fitting in

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 680 horsepower

Shell hedges bets, adds hydrogen fuel to 1st UK station

Cadillac makes CUE easier to use, more personalized

America's bridges are crumbling: here are the iffy ones near you

McLaren 650S replacement’s stopping power on par with P1 hypercar

Speedy growth of electric cars will challenge automakers

