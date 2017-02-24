Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One car revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari’s race car for the 2017 Formula One World Championship has been revealed as the SF70H.

The name references both the Scuderia Ferrari motorsport department as well as the automaker’s 70th anniversary this year.

The car sticks with a similar nose to last year’s SF16-H but apart from that virtually every element is new. This is mostly due to the radical regulation changes introduced for the 2017 season aimed at making the cars considerably faster. This is achieved primarily via more downforce and grip.

The lengthened nose cone, widened rear wing and the swept front wing are a consequence of the regulations, as is the obvious fin on the engine cover and the more complex aero elements in front of the side pods.

Also updated is the suspension layout, which still retains a push rod design at the front with pull rods at the rear. Attached at each corner are the massive 2017-spec tires which measure 305 millimeters (12 inches) across at the front and 405 mm (15.95 in) at the rear, and are wrapped around 13-in wheels.

Finally, also as a function of the expected increase in performance this year, the power steering and braking systems were uprated.

Power units for the 2017 largely match the design of previous units from the current hybrid era. There’s still a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 working with two motor-generators, one mounted on the driveline and the other integrated with the turbocharger. The layout of some of the mechanical components on the power unit has been revised, while other areas maintain a similar layout to the 2016 car.

The weight of the car with all fluids and the driver is just 728 kilograms (1,605 pounds).