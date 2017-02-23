Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 680 horsepower

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche on Friday revealed the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid luxury sedan combining a powerful V-8 with an electric drive system—a powertrain concept borrowed from the 918 Spyder hypercar.

The car is the first to combine Porsche’s storied Turbo badging with the newer E-Hybrid label, in the process forming a new range-topping trim for the automaker. Its arrival also marks the first time that Porsche is offering a hybrid as the range-topping option.

So what kind of numbers are we looking at?

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with a single electric motor to deliver a massive 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. This is the same V-8 in the Panamera Turbo, where it delivers 550 hp and 567 lb-ft. According to Porsche, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid achieves 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph.

Like the less-potent Panamera 4 E-Hybrid that we recently tested, the electric motor is integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed dual-clutch unit, and drive is routed to all four wheels. Depending on the driving mode, a decoupler system is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator (ECA) and is said to enable quick response times and smooth transitions between the various modes.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid motor and transmission Enlarge Photo

Powering the electric motor is a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that can store enough juice for a pure electric range of approximately 31 miles.

The car is designed to run in electric mode (E-Power) in most conditions. However, when the gas pedal is depressed passed a certain point or if the battery charge is running low, the car switches to hybrid mode (Hybrid Auto), at which point the engine kicks in.

Specifications for the United States include standard air suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, the Sport Chrono package, and 911 Turbo-style 21-inch wheels. There’s also a special auxiliary air-conditioning system that enables the car to be heated or cooled while being charged. Pricing starts at $185,450 for the regular model and at $195,850 for the long-wheelbase Executive. Both figures include a $1,050 destination charge.

While Porsche is keeping quiet on the possibility of the Turbo S E-Hybrid trim appearing on other models, there’s a good chance we’ll see it eventually on the 911. Porsche’s former R&D chief in 2015 revealed that hybrid technology is planned for the next-generation 911, and with most of the range destined to be turbocharged it seems Hybrid is the new Turbo.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid makes its debut next month at the 2017 Geneva auto show before arriving in showrooms later this year, as a 2018 model. The show starts March 7 and will also see the reveal of a new wagon body style for the Panamera. For more of our coverage, head to our dedicated hub.