These five features make for a powerful off-road truck

Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske recently had a chance to check out the 2017 Ram Power Wagon. We think he likes it just as much we did ourselves. There are five standout features of the truck that help Fenske proclaim it an ultimate off-roader.

First up is the fact that the truck is equipped with lockers front and rear. That means you can lock both axles and get power out to the wheels (or wheel) that can make use of any grip it can find. Sure, you'll be binding up your outside wheels if you try to turn with any speed, but you will also be able to tackle some tough terrain.

Will you require more axle articulation while you're out there running along the trail? If so, the Power Wagon has you covered there as well. You can disconnect the sway bar, and you can do so with the press of a button. It's an electronically disconnecting setup, and once you have the sway bar out of the way of the front axle you'll be able to find a greater angle difference with your front tires.

That sway bar is just one part of a smartly laid out suspension setup. In the front, you have a three-link system while the rear end employs a five-link with nary a leaf spring in sight. This means the suspension is lighter than one that uses leaf springs, which improves unsprung mass. That is good for both off and on-road maneuvering.

Besides the suspension, the 410-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 offers a number of driving modes. These allow for throttle maps that suit the terrain at hand. In certain instances you'll want a snappy, responsive throttle. Other times could lead to situations where you've goosed the truck when you didn't mean to.

Finally, when you do get your truck stuck. You'll be able to pull yourself out because there's a 12,000-pound Warn winch incorporated into the front bumper. That is just one part of a puzzle with many pieces that all combine to create the picture of a pretty beefy off-road bruiser.