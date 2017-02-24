These five features make for a powerful off-road truck

Feb 24, 2017
Follow Jeff

Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske recently had a chance to check out the 2017 Ram Power Wagon. We think he likes it just as much we did ourselves. There are five standout features of the truck that help Fenske proclaim it an ultimate off-roader.

First up is the fact that the truck is equipped with lockers front and rear. That means you can lock both axles and get power out to the wheels (or wheel) that can make use of any grip it can find. Sure, you'll be binding up your outside wheels if you try to turn with any speed, but you will also be able to tackle some tough terrain.

Will you require more axle articulation while you're out there running along the trail? If so, the Power Wagon has you covered there as well. You can disconnect the sway bar, and you can do so with the press of a button. It's an electronically disconnecting setup, and once you have the sway bar out of the way of the front axle you'll be able to find a greater angle difference with your front tires.

That sway bar is just one part of a smartly laid out suspension setup. In the front, you have a three-link system while the rear end employs a five-link with nary a leaf spring in sight. This means the suspension is lighter than one that uses leaf springs, which improves unsprung mass. That is good for both off and on-road maneuvering.

Besides the suspension, the 410-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 offers a number of driving modes. These allow for throttle maps that suit the terrain at hand. In certain instances you'll want a snappy, responsive throttle. Other times could lead to situations where you've goosed the truck when you didn't mean to.

Finally, when you do get your truck stuck. You'll be able to pull yourself out because there's a 12,000-pound Warn winch incorporated into the front bumper. That is just one part of a puzzle with many pieces that all combine to create the picture of a pretty beefy off-road bruiser.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

McLaren orange makes return on team’s 2017 F1 car McLaren orange makes return on team’s 2017 F1 car
Next-gen Ford Fiesta ST gets 3 cylinders, 3 drive modes Next-gen Ford Fiesta ST gets 3 cylinders, 3 drive modes
McLaren 650S replacement’s stopping power on par with P1 hypercar McLaren 650S replacement’s stopping power on par with P1 hypercar
Cadillac makes CUE easier to use, more personalized Cadillac makes CUE easier to use, more personalized
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.