New 'Top Gear' trailer spurs renewed hope

To say the relaunch of "Top Gear" went as planned would be a lie. With the original boys moving over to Amazon for "The Grand Tour," the show relaunched with Chris Evans as the main host. It was a disaster.

Now it's set to relaunch, again, with a new trio of Chris Harris, Matt LeBlanc, and Rory Reid. Apparently, we'll still see regular appearances from 'Ring queen Sabine Schmitz along with Eddie Jordan and the Stig.

A teaser from a few weeks ago showed the boys having a sit down with the BBC's insurance agent. Now, we get a better look at the upcoming season with a new trailer.

This season will clearly include Harris drifting a Ferrari LaFerrari FXX K, a jaunt in the Bugatti Chiron, a tuxedoed LeBlanc driving the Aston Martin DB11, the BMW M3 pitted against the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder jousting with some manner of Porsche 911, an oddball six-wheeled thing climbing whatever it wants to climb, a drive of the new Ford GT, and a...rocket?

Other highlights in this clip include Rory Reid's knob coming off, LeBlanc claiming to kick Harris' ass, and Harris telling LeBlanc he's immature.

It's also noteworthy that this trailer gives a revised premier date of Sunday, March 12 at 8/7 pm central on BBC America.

Could this be the reboot "Top Gear" fans have been waiting for? This trailer sure looks promising.

