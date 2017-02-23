Dodge Demon, Mercedes E-Class Cabrio, Lexus LS hybrid: Car News Headlines

Feb 23, 2017
In the latest installment of its teaser campaign for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge outlined details of a new drag mode. The feature works together with a new suspension setup to ensure the car launches like a rocket but is still controllable.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil its new E-Class Cabriolet at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. And joining it will be a new concept car from Mercedes-AMG.

Another car headed to Geneva is the new Lexus LS 500h. Lexus has confirmed its innovative multi-stage hybrid system for the luxury sedan. The system made its debut in the related LC 500h.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon coming with drag mode

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio teased ahead of Geneva debut

Lexus confirms multi-stage hybrid system for 2018 LS 500h

Another Chinese electric car startup hits snags

Tesla says Model 3 production starting July, more Gigafactories, Superchargers coming

Is 2019 Cadillac XT3 crossover the next plug-in hybrid for luxury brand?

Carlos Ghosn steps down as CEO of Nissan

Feds investigate auto lenders who track borrowers by GPS

2018 Audi S4 preview

2015 Nissan Leaf: one year later, owner offers pros and cons

