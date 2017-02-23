2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio teased ahead of Geneva debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz will complete its fifth-generation E-Class family with the reveal of the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. Camouflaged prototypes have been spied for the past several months.

The design is hardly a mystery as Mercedes has already shown us the 2018 E-Class Coupe. The E-Class Cabrio will be virtually identical apart from its roof, which should be an automated folding soft-top like the one used on C-Class and S-Class Cabriolets.

Expect the car to be offered in E400 and E400 4Matic guises at launch. Both will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 delivering 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. A 9-speed automatic will also be fitted to both.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, we’ve heard that a sporty Mercedes-AMG E50 model will eventually be launched in lieu of a proper E63.

Stay tuned for the debut at the Geneva auto show which starts March 7. Joining the E-Class Cabrio on Mercedes’ stand will be a concept car from AMG that most likely previews a sedan from the tuner. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.