2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon coming with drag mode

Dodge has revealed that its upcoming 2018 Challenger SRT Demon will come with a special drag mode designed to help it get down the line quicker.

Whereas the related Challenger SRT Hellcat was designed to be a good all-rounder, whether it was running the drag strip, attacking a road course or prowling the streets, the Demon has a slightly different mission.

Dodge has designed the car to be competent in most of the conditions it will face but also absolutely dominant when it comes to the drag strip. The key is a combination of a new suspension setup and the aforementioned drag mode, which results in a mechanical/electronic drag-race-specific suspension tuning that Dodge says is a first for a production car.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

The automaker is holding back on details but says the combination of the unique suspension setup and drag mode optimizes weight transfer and traction at the rear with minimal effects on lateral stability. The result is that owners of the Demon will be able to launch their cars efficiently and in a more controllable manner.

Note, there are other features of the Demon destined to make it replace the Hellcat as the factory drag strip hero. Some of these include a set of very wide street-legal drag radials, a higher stall speed for the 8-speed automatic transmission, and a higher final drive ratio. Of course, there will also be extra power.

There are still seven videos to go until the April 12 reveal at the 2017 New York auto show, so you can bet many more upgrades are coming. To keep track of it all, you’ll find our complete coverage on the Demon at this link. Fans should also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content. And for more on the New York auto show, head to our dedicated hub.