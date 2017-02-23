10 things you need to know about the 2017 Jeep Compass





2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Enlarge Photo

Brush away some Wagoneer nostalgia and you'll find that Jeep's lineup is the most complete it has ever been now that an all-new Compass has arrived for 2017. Slotting in between the boxy, petite Renegade and the still rather awkward Cherokee, the Compass may have what it takes to become the brand's best-seller globally.

Jeep is betting the farm (or at least the factory) on the new Compass, which is built in four countries and is set to be sold in every one of its showrooms across the globe. In the United States, the Compass is available with one engine and there are four different trim levels—Sport, Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk.

Here's a look at what you should know about the 2017 Jeep Compass.

There are two 2017 Jeep Compasses (and you definitely don't want one of them)

The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass replaces the 2017 Jeep Compass. Wait, what? You read that right. Until the end of 2016, a Jeep plant in Illinois continued building the old (and we mean really old) Compass, which debuted all the way back in 2006 and was last updated in 2011. That model wasn't especially good a decade ago and didn't age well. The good news is that the new model only shares its name with the old one, rides on a different platform, and is thoroughly modern. But since there will inevitably be an overlap of old 2017 Compass and new 2017 Compass models in Jeep showrooms, it's buyer beware.

2017 Jeep Compass Limited Enlarge Photo

The all-new Compass replaces two models

Jeep has canned both the old Compass and the Jeep Patriot in favor of the new Compass. Why keep the Compass name and not the Patriot name? Jeep's marketing crew wanted one badge to apply to this compact crossover for every market globally and the Patriot nomenclature conjures up images of Paul Revere that don't really resonate as well in Mumbai as they do in Memphis. The Compass is already on sale in some markets overseas, which also explains why it is being launched here as a 2017 model and not a 2018. In the age of the Internet, Jeep figured it would simply be too confusing to buyers overseas if the American 2017 Compass wasn't the same as the Brazilian 2017 Compass.

2017 Jeep Compass Limited (Brazil spec) Enlarge Photo

It's built in four countries

Jeeps made overseas aren't a new thing (the Renegade comes from Italy), but the 2017 Compass will set a new record by being built in four countries. Compasses sold in North America are sourced from Toluca, Mexico. Those sold in Latin American are built in Brazil, and Chinese market ones are sourced locally. Finally, right-hand-drive models bound for places like Australia and South Africa will be assembled in India. No Compasses are set to be built in the United States. As for the Belvidere, Illinois, plant that built the old Compass and Patriot? It will soon be cranking out Cherokees since Jeep needs more room at its ancestral home in Toledo, Ohio, for its bread-and-butter Wranglers.

2017 Jeep Compass Enlarge Photo

It has a seven-slot grille...that doesn't do anything

Jeep is fiercely protective of its signature seven-slot grille design, a look that links the brand's models to the 1941 original. But the one on the 2017 Compass is just for looks as it's blocked off completely. Instead, fresh air is pulled in much lower through the Compass' front bumper. In part, it's a byproduct of the fact that the Compass' compact 2.4-liter 4-cylinder gas engine doesn't really need all that much air compared to, say, the V-8 that is available in the Grand Cherokee.

2017 Jeep Compass Limited Enlarge Photo

The Compass is meant for on-road and off-road duty



The Compass lineup goes in two directions. Sport, Latitude, and Limited models all sit low to the ground with bumpers designed to maximize airflow efficiency and not rock-crawling prowess. They boast a simple optional all-wheel drive system and ride on street-oriented tires. If you want more than gravel road capability from your Compass, you'll need to opt for the $29,690 (including a mandatory $1,095 destination charge) Trailhawk. It has its own front and rear fascias that provide better approach and departure angles, a 1-inch lift for a total of 8.5 inches of ground clearance, Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, a unique final drive ratio that allows for a simulated low-range, additional traction control modes, skid plates, and bright red recovery hooks. It's not exactly a Wrangler with a roof, but it is a bit closer to a mountain goat than a boulevardier.