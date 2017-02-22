Mercedes amping up the style for the SL and SLC with new special editions





Thinking of getting yourself a Mercedes roadster for tooling around in the summer sun and the standard dealer fare just isn't cutting it ? Well, Mercedes will soon offer a trio of special edition models/packages that could tickle your fancy.

Available starting this summer will be the 2018 SLC300 RedArt Edition. This model is painted Selenite Grey Metallic with Gloss Red accents on the front spoiler, intake arches, rear diffuser, and side fins. It has unique 18-inch twin 5-spoke polished alloy wheels, and peeking through those spokes are perforated brake discs and red calipers complete with "Mercedes- Benz" lettering up front.

Inside, it features nappa leather upholstery with Silver Pearl nappa leather inserts, red stitching, and the SLC RedArt Edition logo embroidered on the headrests. This logo is also on the floormats. A carbon-fiber look trim is found on the steering wheel, headrests, and Dynamic Select lever.

Instead of a model, the Performance Studio RedArt is an option package for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG SLC43. It has the same exterior elements as the SLC300 RedArt Edition, except the wheels are 10-spokers painted gloss black with red rim flanges, and the red brake calipers have "AMG" lettering.

The SLC43's interior is also similar to that of the SLC300. However, the upholstery is black leather, the seats have red piping, and the floormats are AMG specific with red borders. Seat heating and Mercedes' AirScarf neck-level heating system are standard.

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL designo Edition Enlarge Photo

The third choice is the designo Edition for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL450 and SL550. It is offered in Brilliant Blue Metallic or Cardinal Red Metallic paint, and it comes with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear AMG 10-spoke forged wheels. Other exterior cues include chrome front bumper elements, and designo Edition badges in the fender vents.

Rather than a sporty cabin, the SL designo Edition aims for luxury. The seats and door panels are upholstered in Porcelain and Black designo nappa leather, the roof liner is covered in Porcelain designo Dinamica microfiber, and the seat belts are white designo items. The cabin also gets ambient lighting, a three-spoke steering wheel covered in Black and Porcelain nappa leather, Porcelain leather on the Dynamic Select lever, designo Porcelain Piano Lacquer trim, and floor mats with Porcelain designo badges and edging.

To amp up the luxury, the SL designo Edition also features seats that take care of the occupants in every way possible. They are heated and cooled, have numerous power controls, include a massage function, come with active bolsters that hold passengers in place in corners, and move to the safest position in case of a crash. AirScarf is also standard.

Mercedes's Driving Assistance Package is also included. It has adaptive cruise control with steering assist, blind-spot monitors, an Active Brake Assist system with cross-traffic functionality, active lane control, and Pre-Safe Brake, which will brake at up to 40 percent power, while sounding an alert, if traffic is stopped ahead. With the latter feature, the moment the driver touches the brake pedal 100 percent of braking power is delivered.

Like the other packages, the SL designo Editions are due this summer.

