Lincoln: What’s new for 2017

2017 Lincoln Continental Enlarge Photo

Lincoln is on a mission to carve out its own niche in the luxury car market. Yes, rather than follow in the footsteps of rivals and fill the lineup with rear-wheel-drive sports sedans and coupes, Lincoln is more focused on quality, comfort, user-friendly technology and an uncomplicated buying process.

So far the strategy appears to be working as Lincoln's sales grew by 10 percent in the United States in 2016, its best result in nine years. The brand is also doing well in China where it was launched in 2014. Sales there grew almost threefold in 2016.

Part of the reason for the boost is the renewal of some key products. Here’s what you can expect when walking into one of Lincoln’s showrooms in 2017.

2017 Lincoln MKZ:

Revised exterior styling.

Auto Hold anti-rollback feature made standard.

Available in turbocharged inline-4, turbocharged V-6 and hybrid guises.

Available with new Driver's and Black Label packages.

2017 Lincoln Continental:

New model added for 2017.

Replaces MKS as Lincoln flagship sedan.

Available in V-6 and turbocharged V-6 guises.

Standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Available with Perfect Position Seats with 30-way adjustment.

Available with Revel premium audio system

2017 Lincoln MKC:

Power liftgate made standard.

Auto Hold anti-rollback feature made standard.

Engine stop-start system available on all-wheel-drive models.

2017 Lincoln MKX:

No changes.

2017 Lincoln MKT:

No changes.

2017 Lincoln Navigator:

No changes.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.

