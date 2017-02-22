Range Rover Velar, Italdesign supercar, Ford Fiesta ST: Today’s Car News

News
Is Ford cooking up a more hardcore GT Competition... Supercars
56 minutes ago
Italdesign Special Car 001Enlarge Photo
Land Rover is filling the gap between its Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport with a new model called the Range Rover Velar. The first photo was released today and reveals what looks to be a stylish and sophisticated design.
We wish we could say the same about the new supercar from Italdesign’s recently established road car division. The design is meant to be a blend of GT and track car but the result is far from cohesive.
Ford has provided the first glimpse at its redesigned Fiesta ST. Unfortunately, the automaker still hasn’t revealed plans for the latest Fiesta family in the United States.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Land Rover teases Range Rover Velar ahead of Geneva debut
Italdesign reveals bespoke supercar
New Ford Fiesta ST teased ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show
Uh-oh: auto loan delinquencies hit a new high
Renault Sport reveals 2017 Formula One racer
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid first drive review
2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring (i30 Tourer) revealed
London ups congestion charge on older cars
David Brown-driven 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II prototype up for auction
Volkswagen e-Golf to end when ID electric hatchback launches?
