Range Rover Velar, Italdesign supercar, Ford Fiesta ST: Today’s Car News

Italdesign Special Car 001 Enlarge Photo

Land Rover is filling the gap between its Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport with a new model called the Range Rover Velar. The first photo was released today and reveals what looks to be a stylish and sophisticated design.

We wish we could say the same about the new supercar from Italdesign’s recently established road car division. The design is meant to be a blend of GT and track car but the result is far from cohesive.

Ford has provided the first glimpse at its redesigned Fiesta ST. Unfortunately, the automaker still hasn’t revealed plans for the latest Fiesta family in the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

