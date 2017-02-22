Italdesign reveals bespoke supercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italian design house Italdesign Giugiaro has revealed the first product from its recently established Italdesign Automobili Speciali road car division. It’s referred to as the Special Car and is due for a world debut at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show.

If you’re thinking it bears a passing resemblance to the Lamborghini Veneno, another over-the-top design, it’s probably due to the two cars having the same designer, in this case Filippo Perini. Previously the head of design at Lamborghini, where he penned some real masterpieces such as the Aventador and Huracán, Perini was transferred to Italdesign one year ago.

As for Italdesign’s Special Car, Perini describes the design as being characterized by the two sides of the same coin. The top half features softer, smoother lines to reflect the car’s grand touring purpose while the bottom is all about aerodynamics and performance at the track. Unfortunately, the result is more of a mishmash of go-fast elements as opposed to a beautiful, cohesive design.

Filippo Perini Enlarge Photo

The body is made from carbon fiber and wrapped around an aluminum and carbon fiber internal structure also found in the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán. Also borrowed from those more mainstream supercars is a 5.2-liter V-10. Italdesign hasn’t revealed the power figure but says the engine produces enough to deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

The Volkswagen Group-owned firm will build just five of the cars, which it will target at collectors. Buyers will be able to fully customize the cars via a number of upgrades, including some performance-boosting mods.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.