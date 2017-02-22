Is Ford cooking up a more hardcore GT Competition Series?

Feb 22, 2017
Follow Jeff

2017 Ford GT

2017 Ford GT

Enlarge Photo

The new Ford GT is barely here, and already we're hearing whispers that there could be another version in the pipeline.

As Autoblog has discovered, there is some interesting wording in the owner's manual for the 647-horsepower supercar.

Specifically, there's mention of a rear hatch that's different than the standard hatch (shown below). That doesn't sound like much on its face, but dig deeper into the wording and illustrations and a hardcore, lightweight picture begins to appear.

The owner's manual makes mention of a version of the GT called the Competition Series. There's no rear hatch release on the key fob for this model, as it apparently has a different hatch cover that needs to be manually unlocked.

2017 Ford GT

2017 Ford GT

Enlarge Photo

According to the diagram in the owner's manual, the rear hatch on the Competition Series uses AeroCatch-style hood-pins that need to be unlocked by hand. The hatch on the Competition Series also doesn't use struts to keep it up (like on the standard model), so a prop rod is required.

The reason you'd run a piece of kit like that? Added lightness, my friends. As Autoblog points out, these hood latches don't match the ones used on the GTE race car. So there's no crossover of owner's manual material there. In other words, this could be for a street car that hasn't been outed yet.

If there really is a Ford GT Competition Series coming, it should help find some of those displaced applicants jumping back in line or getting a fresh email and phone call. Lots of supercars go the more-hardcore edition route, so it's great to discover that Ford may be doing the same. We've reached out to the Blue Oval for some clarification on all of this and... they " do not comment on future product."

Psst, that means prep some organs for sale and start working on your application video now.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Italdesign reveals bespoke supercar Italdesign reveals bespoke supercar
Renault Sport reveals 2017 Formula One racer Renault Sport reveals 2017 Formula One racer
New Ford Fiesta ST teased ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show New Ford Fiesta ST teased ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show
2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring (i30 Tourer) revealed 2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring (i30 Tourer) revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.