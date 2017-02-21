Tom Brady teaming up with Aston Martin

Feb 21, 2017
Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, is joining forces with a new team. No, he's not leaving the NFL champion New England Patriots. Instead, he's adding a new partner to his portfolio of companies to which he lends his name and dashing likeness. That name will be joining one coined by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford. That's right; Tom Brady and Aston Martin appear ready to put their brand power together.

We don't know the details of the arrangement at this moment. Brady is certainly a top-tier athlete, but he's also a celebrity with a supermodel wife, and his (we assume) jet-setting lifestyle could be a good fit for the brand. After all, Aston Martins are considered by some to be some of the best-looking and most exclusive cars on the planet. Why not have the greatest player in the United States' most beloved sport sign on to pitch the product?

This is a very large market for Aston Martin. Grabbing a top-level American sports star could help push brand recognition to levels it has never seen. Sure, one Mr. James Bond already helps with that to a great degree, but he doesn't have a new movie every week for months at a time. Mr. Brady does.

