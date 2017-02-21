'McLaren' trailer will inspire, tug at heartstrings





"I feel that life is measured in achievement, not in years alone." Those words from race driver Bruce McLaren come at the end of the new trailer for the upcoming film "McLaren."

Born in 1937 in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren seemingly came from nowhere to take on the big boys of racing and beat them at their own game. This documentary is directed by Roger Donaldson, who has New Zealand ties of his own. The director emigrated from Australia to New Zealand in 1965, and despite directing some big-time Hollywood hits, he seems to pick movies that celebrate his adopted country, including 2005's "The World's Fastest Indian." Some of those hits include "No Way Out," "Cocktail," "Species," "Thirteen Days," and "The Recruit."

From what we can see in the trailer, it looks like an all-encompassing documentary with plenty of archival footage, as well as commentary from racing legends and McLaren's inner circle. Among those luminaries are Mario Andretti. Emerson Fittipaldi, and Jackie Stewart. The film also appears to use new footage to reenact events of McLaren's life with another Kiwi, Dwayne Cameron, in the roll of McLaren.

McLaren was more than just a racer. He built a race team that eventually spawned a car company that bears his name today. The film celebrates the man's penchant for success.

Of course, McLaren didn't live to see much of the success he engendered. A crash at Goodwood in his M8D Can-Am car in 1970 took his life, but he left a legacy that lives on to this day. And now it is celebrated in a motion picture that is due out this year.

That quote couldn't have been more prophetic.