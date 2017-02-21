Land Rover: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Land Rover Discovery Enlarge Photo

SUV sales are booming and this has seen demand for Land Rover’s offerings soar. Last year the automaker sold 73,861 vehicles in the United States, up 5.0 percent on the previous year and a new record.

Of course, many rivals are attempting to encroach on the luxury SUV turf carved out by Land Rover over the past few decades. Land Rover, however, is hardly standing still. For 2017 the automaker has redesigned its Discovery and even added a convertible to its lineup.

Here’s what to expect when walking into one of Land Rover’s showrooms in 2017.

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport:

Expanded colors palette.

Infotainment system upgraded with 10.2-inch touchscreen display.

Expanded list of electronic driving aids.

Dynamic Design Pack added.

2017 Land Rover Discovery:

Redesigned model added for 2017.

Comes with third-row seats, off-road mode and 8,201-pound towing capacity.

Comes standard with supercharged V-6 and is available with turbocharged V-6 diesel.

Comes standard with 8-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

Cargo space measures up to 82.7 cubic feet.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque:

Convertible body style added for 2017.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport:

Infotainment system upgraded with 10.2-inch touchscreen display.

Expanded list of electronic driving aids.

Design Pack added.

Expanded color palette and new wheel patterns.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover:

Infotainment system upgraded with 10.2-inch touchscreen display.

Expanded list of electronic driving aids.

SVAutobiography Dynamic model with unique interior features, Brembo brakes, sport-tuned suspension, and supercharged V-8 added.

