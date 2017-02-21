Ferrari files patent drawings for LaFerrari-like hypercar

Feb 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Patent drawings for Ferrari LaFerrari-based hypercar - Image via Motor1

Patent drawings for a mystery Ferrari model has showed up in the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The patents were filed by Ferrari last August and clearly depict a model based on the company’s LaFerrari flagship. According to Motor1, which discovered them, the only information attached was the fact that the design was created by current Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni.

Ferrari is in the process of introducing what it describes as a radically futuristic design language. The automaker gave a preview of the new look late last year with its limited edition J50 based on the 488 Spider. The car depicted in the patents also has a much more futuristic design compared to the LaFerrari on which it’s based.

Ferrari LaFerrari, 2013 Geneva Motor Show

Ferrari LaFerrari, 2013 Geneva Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

It’s not clear whether Ferrari intends to build the car. If so, it is likely a one-off created under the exclusive Special Projects program. Ferrari has been building the special cars at the rate of roughly two per year. Last year we saw the 458 MM Speciale and SP 275 RW.

What the car isn’t likely to be is a new Maserati flagship along the lines of the Enzo-based MC12. This option was ruled out by former Maserati boss Harald Wester in 2013.

We’ll update the story as soon as we know more.

HI-RES GALLERY: Patent drawings for Ferrari LaFerrari-based hypercar - Image via Motor1
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ferrari files patent drawings for LaFerrari-like hypercar Ferrari files patent drawings for LaFerrari-like hypercar
2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots 2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots
Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull Racing special editions Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull Racing special editions
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.